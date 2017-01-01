RAILA ODINGA is a finished! See how Kenyans have registered! Tyranny of numbers is real!

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released the much awaited week one numbers detailing how new voters have been registered around the country so far.





According to the IEBC, 825,145 voters have registered in week one . The commission is targeting to register between four and six million new voters in the drive that comes to a close on February 14 .





Here is a breakdown of how voters in various regions registered according to the IEBC.





1. North Eastern – 24,006 (92% of target)





2. Central – 139, 876 (87% of target)





3. Rift Valley – 169,371 (60% of target)





4. Coast – 95,681 (58% of target)





5. Eastern 127,580 (57% of target)





6. Nyanza 95,945 (48% of target)





7. Nairobi 95,966 (48% of target)





8. Western 75,193 (43% of target )



