RAILA ODINGA is finished in 2017 as UHURU signs the bill allowing manual voting into law

...effect even as opposition leaders threatened for mass action on Wednesday to oppose the new election laws.





The opposition had claimed a manual voting system will allow ghost voters to participate in this year’s poll.





They also said the laws are a plot by Jubilee to rig the scheduled poll.





But in a quick rejoinder, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dismissed these claims and said voters will be identified electronically, and that the manual system will only be used in the event that the former fails.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



