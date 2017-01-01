RAILA ODINGA in trouble for imposing his daughter, ROSEMARY, on Kibera residents

Sunday January 22, 2017 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s ex advisor, Eliud Owalo, has told his former boss to stop imposing his daughter on Kibra constituency residents.





Owalo, who led a group of youth in sensitizing Kibra residents the importance of registering as voters on Saturday , said Raila should choose between competing with Uhuru Kenyatta nationally and playing village politics with his daughter.





Rosemary Odinga, the daughter to Raila has expressed interest in vying for the Kibra constituency parliamentary seat in the ..



