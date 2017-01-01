RAILA ODINGA has sensed defeat and that is why he is diarrhearing about NIS – DUALE.

Friday January 27, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat in the upcoming polls and that is why he is accusing the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of interfering with August 8 elections .





On Tuesday , Raila released a statement to the media alleging that the spy agency was interfering with the ongoing Mass Voter Registration exercise by listing foreigners from Ethiopia and Uganda.





But in a rejoinder, Duale said Raila has sensed defeat in the General Election and has resorted to...



