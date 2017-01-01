RAILA ODINGA has agreed that it’s only MUDAVADI who can beat UHURU/ RUTO in 2017.

Monday January 2, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga has reportedly agreed that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the only opposition candidate who can beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





According to an insider who is privy to the outcome of last week’s meeting held at Raila’s Capitol Hills offices in Nairobi, Raila was told by his political strategists that if he flies the CORD presidential flag in this year’s election, Uhuru will beat him like a burukenge because he has perfected the formula of beating him.





The strategists told Raila Odinga to...



