RAILA ODINGA endorses KIDERO for Nairobi Governor in 2017 despite the filth in the city

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has supported Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero’s re-election bid today saying he is the best placed candidate to beat any Jubilee candidate in the forthcoming General Elections.





Speaking in Nyayo Stadium when he met Nairobi ODM aspirants, Raila said Kidero has proved that he is a loyal ODM member and he wants him to be re-elected in 2017.





Raila also tasked Kidero with a job of ensuring that all Nairobi voters register in large numbers saying this was the..



