RAILA ODINGA calls for the audit of the 2016 KCSE results after Maranda failed terribly.

Monday January 9, 2016 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has called for a comprehensive audit of the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam saying the marking and processing of the results was not done well.





In a statement from Ghana on Saturday , Raila demanded for the formation of a commission of inquiry to handle the probe and establish why the 2016 exam results recorded unprecedented failure, with about 489,000 of the candidates were unable to proceed to university.





“To have only 141 students from just a...



