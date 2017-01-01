RAILA moves to end doctors’ strike after UHURU’s failure - He should be out next President

Monday January 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD is set to end the ongoing doctors’ strike which is on its 42nd day and which has led to the deaths of several people.





Through the Opposition Senators, CORD has convened a meeting with striking doctors and Government officials to seek an end to the biting strike.





The meeting which is spearheaded by Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan and..



