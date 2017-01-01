RAILA moves to end doctors’ strike after UHURU’s failure - He should be out next President

...his Makueni counterpart, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, will bring together all warring parties as an initial step towards ending the standoff.





Both the Senate’s Legal Committee headed by Busia Senator Amos Wako (ODM) and Health Committee headed by Migori Senator, Wilfred Machage, (ODM) will be in attendance.





Others expected to attend the meeting include the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), Public Service Commission (PSC) and Council of Governors (CoG).





The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has failed to end the strike.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



