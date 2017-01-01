RAILA may never be President! See what Kisumu MCAs did that sent him crying in the toilet

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Members of the Kisumu County Assembly have dealt former Prime Minister Raila’s Presidential bid a severe blow.





This is after they went on a sh15 million retreat in Tanzania as Raila and other Nyanza leaders struggle to mobilize residents to register as voters.





According to sources, the 49 Kisumu MCAs and 5 assembly staff left for Arusha on a bonding trip on Monday and Tuesday to enjoy themselves as Raila struggles to get numbers to actualize his Presidential dream.





The MCAs will pocket a whopping sh260, 000 each in allowances for the seven days they will be in Tanzania.





This comes even as the trip was criticized with some officials reading mischief in the whole issue.





The Opposition now claims Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government may have sponsored the trip in order to interfere with the ongoing voter registration exercise in Nyanza.





The Kenyan DAILY POST