RAILA leaves his supporters frustrated at Bomas as he evades UHURU’s dangerous trap

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - The Opposition has shelved the looming mass action which was set to kick off today following the signing into law of the contentious amendments to the election laws to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the manual voting system in case the electronic system fails during the August General Election.





The Opposition was scheduled to launch the countrywide protests today at Bomas of Kenya to force President Uhuru Kenyatta to reserve the laws but that did not happen as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga suspended the protests to allow his supporters to...



