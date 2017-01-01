RAILA is wasting time, UHURU already won! MATSANGA’s tongue slips and spills secrets

Monday January 23, 2017 - Renowned political activist, David Matsanga, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop wasting his time and bolt out of the August Presidential race because President Uhuru Kenyatta has already won.





Matsanga, a Ugandan lawyer and journalist, who is among those credited for bringing down the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the collapse of Uhuru/ Ruto’s cases, exuded confidence that Uhuru will get back to power after August polls.





He noted that plans were in top gear to ensure Raila Odinga never..



