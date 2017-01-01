RAILA is only interested in his stomach, See how his people are suffering (PHOTOs)

The Lake Region has 6 Counties namely Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kisii & Nyamira, which inhabitants Directly & Indirectly benefit from the Lakes, economic al & livehood resources,,!!,from beaches/islands sightseeing,,reed mats, steamer ferries transportation,farming,, fishing-(fish farms/ponds-emerging at speed rate in different counties), sand harvesting,, et al.!!



Are the hands of the 6 County Executives concerned with Environmental & Marine Dept & the 6 Governors tied by the National Govt,,,?? Or they are full/busy with Party Politicking that,,(including the so called proffessors/dons )Lake Victoria Shores is diminishing/ choking,day by day due to this water hyacinth that can be eradicated in 24 months,, via water harvesters machines!??



And you wonder why Nyanza leads in Malaria Infections,, (chocking lake,,creates perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes),,!!?? Tilapia costs double in Kisumu,,than in Nairobi,,(from Lake Naivasha)!!



If the inhabitants don't take affirmative action,,Years to…



