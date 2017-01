RAILA is only interested in his stomach, See how his people are suffering (PHOTOs)

Are the hands of the 6 County Executives concerned with Environmental & Marine Dept & the 6 Governors tied by the National Govt,,,?? Or they are full/busy with Party Politicking that,,(including the so called proffessors/dons )Lake Victoria Shores is diminishing/ choking,day by day due to this water hyacinth that can be eradicated in 24 months,, via water harvesters machines!??