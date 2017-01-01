RAILA has already lost 2017 polls - See what happened in Coast yesterday during registration

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - The voter registration exercise begun on a low key yesterday at the Coast as voters turned up in small numbers to register.





The exercise was also marred by faulty Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)) kits and power outages.





These two drawbacks saw only a handful of voters registered to the utter disappointment of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is depending on the region’s support to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in...



