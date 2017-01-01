RAILA finally admits he may lose to UHURU in 2017 - I don’t have numbers to beat him

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has expressed concerns over how Western, Nyanza and Coast regions are performing on the second week of the voter registration exercise.





Speaking in Kilifi County, Mr Odinga said he is concerned over the poor voter registration in some polling stations which he visited in Mtwapa and Kilifi.





“Before I took to the podium, I visited two registration centres which had registered 30 and 45 people respectively. The registration is [very] poor yet the BVR kit has a capacity to register 150 people in a day,” said Raila.





The former Premier said they plan to beat Jubilee in its own game of “tyranny of numbers”.





“We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that come February 13, we will be having the tyranny of numbers,” said Raila.





Raila was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Jeffa Kingi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST