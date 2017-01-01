RAILA confirms OLOO was his mole in Jubilee - I’ll use the secrets he stole to beat UHURU

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has welcomed former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, into ODM with open arms after defecting from Jubilee.





Addressing his supporters in Nyanza, Raila appealed to ODM fans to accept Onyango Oloo back home and stop vilifying him for helping President Uhuru Kenyatta rig him in 2013.





According to Raila, he needs Onyango Oloo to....



