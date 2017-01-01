RAILA attacks NKAISSERY badly for telling chiefs to support the Jubilee Government.00:00
...is their employer.
But Speaking in Rangwe on Friday, Odinga dared Nkaissery to sack the administration officers and warned of undisclosed consequences.
“Chiefs are paid using taxpayers money and voter registration is a national exercise.”
“We are not registering opposition supporters only so Nkaissery should keep off," said Raila.
“The era of intimidating public offers died with Nyayo and I dare Nkaissery to sack even one of them.”
“He should be ready for consequences." Raila said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST