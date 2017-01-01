RAILA attacks NKAISSERY badly for telling chiefs to support the Jubilee Government.

...is their employer.





But Speaking in Rangwe on Friday , Odinga dared Nkaissery to sack the administration officers and warned of undisclosed consequences.





“Chiefs are paid using taxpayers money and voter registration is a national exercise.”





“We are not registering opposition supporters only so Nkaissery should keep off," said Raila.





“The era of intimidating public offers died with Nyayo and I dare Nkaissery to sack even one of them.”





“He should be ready for consequences." Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



