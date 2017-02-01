Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Officer Job in Kenya

Job Title: Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Officer





Reference Number: OAM/17/1





Category: Administrative





Location: Oshwal Academy Mombasa





Oshwal Academy Mombasa is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepares children for lGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.

The Academy is seeking for a Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Officer. The responsibilities for the role holder include but are not limited to the development of a marketing and communication strategy(s) for Oshwal academy Mombasa that is aligned to the overarching Oshwal Academy’s strategy.

The strategy will ensure that the academy retains its intended market share and maintains good relationships with its diverse stakeholders and in so doing appropriately position the Academy.

Specific roles will include:

· Being the spokesperson of the Academy.

· Creating marketing and publicity plans.

· Organizing trade shows and activations.

· Organizing stakeholder events ranging from student and parent forums to speech days.

· Media relations

· Alumni relations.

· Gathering market intelligence.

· Development of communication tools for various stakeholders including managing the publishing of school publications and journals.

· Generating information targeting the different stakeholders.

· Oversighting creative and other related agencies.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Media Studies, Communications, Public Relations, Mass Communication or equivalent.

· Demonstrated proficiency in managing a large-scale communications strategy will be an added advantage

· Demonstrated understanding of electronic publishing, graphic and web design, and social media; exemplary editing and proofreading skills; proficiency with publishing software including Adobe Creative Suite; advanced knowledge in Illustrator, PowerPoint, Publisher and Microsoft Office applications

Experience and Competence

· Professional experience of 3+ years of experience in a full-time marketing and communications position and or experience in corporate communication, marketing and media relations. Excellent interpersonal skills; ability to collaborate widely with various groups throughout the community.

· Ability to work with deadlines, and the ability to handle a wide variety of projects simultaneously; demonstrated experience and skills in producing communications materials.

· Working knowledge of internal and external public relations programs.

· Excellent writing and editorial skills, as well as an eye for publication design and mastery of communications skills.

· Demonstrated experience in public relations and a sizeable network in the media fraternity will be an added advantage.

vacancy@oerb.org . If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to the HR Manager – Oshwal Education and Relief Board through

The application closing date is 1st February 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.