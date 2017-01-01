Prophet OWUOR tells UHURU what to do as he prepares to face RAILA ODINGA in 2017.

...pray for this land. I need to pray for this country that it may rain and there be no famine. But I see a lot of famine and I see these things happen. And when you read the Bible, the Bible says very clearly that I gave you famine. I placed unto you famine. I took away bread from you. I made your teeth white. (White teeth means famine, white and long.) I made your teeth white, and yet you have not yet returned to me.





“So the Lord is asking that this country to return to Him in repentance and holiness, and then you will be able to mitigate and remedy on this famine that is coming. And again, the Lord has shown me people walking in the dry areas walking in long columns with – I see a big sauce pans or something or plate – and the Lord has shown me that. And so He is saying that there is a famine that is coming here; however, the Lord is saying that I gave you famine. I hungered thee. I made your teeth long and white, and yet you have not yet returned to me.





“So the Lord is asking for repentance in this land of Kenya. Then there must be a National Repentance where all the leadership and all the people gather as one person and go before the Lord.





“This nation that has been so beloved of the Lord that has seen the goodness of the Lord. She needs to learn to go back to the same God that healed her cripples, the blind, and deaf, and mute, and paralytics, and spinal cord injuries, HIV/AIDS, and everything. She needs to go back to that God. That that God may now, also now, cover her on this nakedness of famine.





“I see a famine that is coming to this land. I hear the famine, but I see people walking–kind of a long column thin like this–with a plate and a sauce pan in their hand. So the Lord is asking this country to repent and return to holiness and prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah. This country cannot ignore the Lord!





And only the Lord will bring rain. Rain will not come from the United Nations Security Council. Rain will not come from the World Bank. It will not come from IMF. It will not come from anywhere. Rain will not come from a government policy paper. Rain comes from the Lord!.





“May those who have ears prepare for repentance. I know the big ministry that is here, the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness of more than 20 million people, have already begun a national repentance this Sunday, yesterday. And that repentance continues on and on nonstop until the Lord comes down again to love this country, and stop this famine.”





