Prophet OWUOR tells UHURU what to do as he prepares to face RAILA ODINGA in 2017.

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Renowned televangelist, Prophet David Owuor, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta that he needs to convene a national day of prayer ahead of the 2017 General Elections.





In a statement on Tuesday on Jesus Is Lord Radio, an FM station run by his church, Repentance and Holiness Ministry, Owuor said the country is currently experiencing drought and famine because her population and leadership have distanced themselves from God.





He urged Uhuru to set aside one day for national prayers, which will see Kenyans dedicate their lives to God.





This is Owuor latest statement.





What I see right now I see a famine. I see a lot of people walking. I see a lot of people walking in columns like this carrying some little containers, and so forth. So there is a famine that is coming here. And again, let me say this: I see people walking, in this land walking, walking in a large column. It looks like in the dry areas of this country. And so there is a big famine. This famine may be very big if they do not bring repentance before the Lord,”





“That means this nation needs prayer. I need to...



