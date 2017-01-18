Prophet OWUOR reveals why Kenya is experiencing drought and what Kenyans should do.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - Prophet Dr Edward David Owuor of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has warned Kenyans to repent and return to God in a bid to end the ongoing drought.





Prophet Owuor reckons that Kenya is currently experiencing drought and famine because her population and leadership have abandoned God.





The self- anointed prophet has urged President Uhuru to set aside a day for national prayers.





Read the statement below on Jesus Is Lord Radio, a station run by Owuor’s ministry.





“What I see right now is famine. I see a lot of people walking. I see a lot of people walking in columns like this carrying some little containers, and so forth. So there is a famine that is coming here. And again, let me say this: I see people walking, in this land walking, walking in a large column. It looks like in the dry areas of this country. And so there is a big famine. This famine may be very big if they do not bring repentance before the Lord,” said Prophet Owuor.





“That means this nation needs prayer. I need to…



