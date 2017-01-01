Project Manager Vacancy in Kenya

Background: OGRA Foundation is a non-governmental organization registered in Kenya. Its core pillars are disease prevention and treatment; maternal and child health; health systems strengthening; community empowerment; and emergency preparedness and response.

Our mission is to promote, improve health and emergency response in pursuing economic and cultural development in the fight against poverty and social exclusion in the communities.

OGRA Foundation is implementing service package B of the Tuberculosis (TB) in the Mining Sector Southern Africa (TIMS) Grant which involves management of Occupational Health Service Centres (OHSCs) in 8 Southern African Countries targeting miners, ex-miners, their families and communities.

The organization will oversee the running of 11 OHSCs in 8 of the 10 TIMS countries i.e.: Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

OGRA Foundation is currently looking for able professional to fill the following position in the organization:

Project Manager

Location: Head Office (Kisumu – Kenya) with regular travels to 10 countries in Southern Africa

Overall Job Function: To provide leadership in the coordination and implementation of TIMS service package B: Managing OHSC project in 8 Southern African Countries to deliver high impact project outcomes in line with OGRA Foundation Program strategy and strategic plan.

Key Responsibilities:

Programmes Development, Implementation & Reporting

· Coordinates and ensures successful operation of the Occupational Health Service Centers (OHSCs)

· Participates in the development of programme and ensures successful implementation of programme activities in line with approved work plans and budgets;

· Provides programmatic support and technical advice to project teams and field staff in project planning, monitoring and evaluation including grant management;

· Leads in the assessments and reporting of progress against activities targets relating to programme implementation and action plans;

· Prepares and presents periodic technical reports on the progress of implementation of programmes activities.

Partnerships, Collaboration & linkages

· Participates in developing and implementing long-term partnerships for the programme and operations;

· Identifies and pursues strategic collaborations and partnerships with governments, donor and development partners, civil society as well as professional bodies in advancing OGRA Foundation’s programmes, interests and goals;

· Promotes cross projects linkages and synergy within programmes staff in order to achieve programme outcomes;

· Engages with relevant international and national stakeholders on policy and programme issues of interest and priorities to OGRA Foundation;

Management of Resources and Budgets

· In consultation with the finance team, develops a cost-effective budget, schedule and tracks programmes to ensure compliance;

Leadership and People Management

· Supervises all programme staff in the designated program areas;

· Coordinates setting of programme work plans and staff performance targets and undertakes periodic performance appraisal for programmes staff in the designated programmes;

· Identifies staff training needs and recommends training programs to address performance gaps;

· Maintains staff discipline and ensures effective handling of staff grievances in consultation with HR function

Requirements:

· Bachelor degree in health, social sciences, or any relevant field.

· Master’s degree in Public Health, Project Management or related field

· Training in occupational health and safety

· 5 years of experience in the design and implementation of Occupational Health and Safety programs.

· Experience in management of international programs of a similar magnitude

Application Procedure

Interested applicants are invited to send their applications including a current CV, telephone number and referees (either current or former supervisor) to the

Human Resource Manager,

OGRA Foundation

recruitment@ografoundation.org and Cc. to ogratims@gmail.com and Cc. to

with the position applied for as the subject line on or before 20th January 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

OGRA Foundation is an equal opportunity employer.