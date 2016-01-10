Project Manager Job Vacancy

Job title: Project Manager

Reporting to: Project Director

About DDD Kenya: Digital Divide Data “DDD” is a social enterprise that delivers digital content, data and research services to clients worldwide.

We deliver high-quality, competitively priced business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

At the same time, our innovative social model enables talent from underserved populations to access professional opportunities and earn lasting higher income, including the youth from low-income families in developing countries.

Purpose of the position : To play a key role in managing key client project and delivering the project on time in full as per project contract.

Responsibilities & duties

· Set objectives in line with the client needs, which may include scope, content, timings and budget. Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

· Assist in the pricing of projects and in proposal writing

· Coordinate internal resources for the flawless execution of projects

· Ensure project completion is within budget, on schedule and has met or exceeded customer expectations. This includes owning the project schedule, ensuring effective task delegation, tracking project costs vs. budget, providing regular status reporting and project communications, and anticipating and resolving problems

· Manage and lead the team to deliver products/services effectively

· Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders. Report regularly to management and the client

· Make sure the quality standards are met

· Perform risk management to minimize project risks

· Co-ordinate the work of your project team and delegate tasks where appropriate. Lead and motivate your project team. Contribute to performance planning, monitoring and evaluation of the team

· Provide training to the team leaders and operators for projects

· Initiate invoices with accounting department on given billing cycle

Experience:

· 3-5 years’ experience as a Project Manager

· Proven capabilities to manage projects up to at least $1 million or 100 people

· History in working with director levels in the client’s organization

· A structured PMI-type approach to the job

Skills:

· Focus on client’s needs

· Build and lead high performing teams

· Manage profitability

Attributes

· Organized

· Methodical

· Self-driven

hr_nbo@digitaldividedata.com on or before 10 January 2016. Interested and qualified candidates should submit an application letter and CV toon or before 10 January 2016.

Indicate your current salary in the application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.