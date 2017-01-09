Project Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Project Manager Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:11
Reference: CPM_2017
Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd
Location: Nairobi
Available: ASAP
Category: Experienced
Offer: Neg.
Profile Introduction: Our client, a leading local construction company with activities in large real estate developments seeks to recruit a Construction Project Manager.
Minimum Requirements
- BS degree in
construction management, architecture, engineering or related field;
- At least 7 years of
construction management experience with at least 3 years in a senior
construction management role – on large projects;
- Advanced knowledge
of construction management processes, means and methods
- Understanding of all
facets of the construction process;
- Familiarity with
construction management software packages.
Job Specification
- Planning,
Forecasting and delivering In Store Execution;
- Oversight of large
construction project, with day-to-day management and monitoring of
contractor works;
- Responsible for
budgeting, organization, implementation and scheduling of the projects;
- Oversee and direct
construction projects from conception to completion;
- Review the project
in-depth to schedule deliverables and estimate costs;
- Oversee all onsite
and offsite constructions to monitor compliance with building and safety
regulations;
- Coordinate and
direct contractor and subcontractors;
- Approve tools,
materials and equipment and track inventory;
- Ensure contractor
meets contractual obligations of performance as well as all technical
requirements of the project;
- Review the work
progress on daily basis;
- Prepare internal and
external reports pertaining to project status;
- Plan ahead to
prevent problems and resolve any emerging ones;
- Review terms of
agreements, draft contracts provide insight;
- Analyze, manage and
mitigate risks;
- Ensure quality
construction standards and the use of proper construction techniques;
- Ensure security of
materials paid for on project site;
- Ensure adequate
supervision at all times during construction.
Competencies
- Competent in
conflict and crisis management;
- Leadership and human
resources management skills;
- Excellent time and
project management skills;
- Expert knowledge of
building products, construction details and relevant rules, regulations
and quality standards.
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your CV tovacancies@stratostaff.co.ke and apply online by 9th January, 2017.
Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.
Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer