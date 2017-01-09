Project Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Reference: CPM_2017



Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd

Location: Nairobi

Available: ASAP



Category: Experienced



Offer: Neg.

Profile Introduction: Our client, a leading local construction company with activities in large real estate developments seeks to recruit a Construction Project Manager.



Minimum Requirements

Understanding of all facets of the construction process;

Advanced knowledge of construction management processes, means and methods

At least 7 years of construction management experience with at least 3 years in a senior construction management role – on large projects;

BS degree in construction management, architecture, engineering or related field;

Job Specification

Planning, Forecasting and delivering In Store Execution;

Oversight of large construction project, with day-to-day management and monitoring of contractor works;

Responsible for budgeting, organization, implementation and scheduling of the projects;

Oversee and direct construction projects from conception to completion;

Review the project in-depth to schedule deliverables and estimate costs;

Oversee all onsite and offsite constructions to monitor compliance with building and safety regulations;

Coordinate and direct contractor and subcontractors;

Approve tools, materials and equipment and track inventory;

Ensure contractor meets contractual obligations of performance as well as all technical requirements of the project;

Review the work progress on daily basis;

Prepare internal and external reports pertaining to project status;

Plan ahead to prevent problems and resolve any emerging ones;

Review terms of agreements, draft contracts provide insight;

Analyze, manage and mitigate risks;

Ensure quality construction standards and the use of proper construction techniques;

Ensure security of materials paid for on project site;