Project Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:11

Job Title: Construction Project Manager
 
Reference: CPM_2017
 
Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd

Location: Nairobi 

Available: ASAP

Category: Experienced    
 
Offer: Neg. 
Profile Introduction: Our client, a leading local construction company with activities in large real estate developments seeks to recruit a Construction Project Manager.
 
Minimum Requirements
  • BS degree in construction management, architecture, engineering or related field;
  • At least 7 years of construction management experience with at least 3 years in a senior construction management role – on large projects;
  • Advanced knowledge of construction management processes, means and methods
  • Understanding of all facets of the construction process;
  • Familiarity with construction management software packages.
Job Specification
  • Planning, Forecasting and delivering In Store Execution;
  • Oversight of large construction project, with day-to-day management and monitoring of contractor works;
  • Responsible for budgeting, organization, implementation and scheduling of the projects;
  • Oversee and direct construction projects from conception to completion;
  • Review the project in-depth to schedule deliverables and estimate costs;
  • Oversee all onsite and offsite constructions to monitor compliance with building and safety regulations;
  • Coordinate and direct contractor and subcontractors;
  • Approve tools, materials and equipment and track inventory;
  • Ensure contractor meets contractual obligations of performance as well as all technical requirements of the project;
  • Review the work progress on daily basis;
  • Prepare internal and external reports pertaining to project status;
  • Plan ahead to prevent problems and resolve any emerging ones;
  • Review terms of agreements, draft contracts provide insight;
  • Analyze, manage and mitigate risks;
  • Ensure quality construction standards and the use of proper construction techniques;
  • Ensure security of materials paid for on project site;
  • Ensure adequate supervision at all times during construction.
Competencies
  • Competent in conflict and crisis management;
  • Leadership and human resources management skills;
  • Excellent time and project management skills;
  • Expert knowledge of building products, construction details and relevant rules, regulations and quality standards.
How to Apply
 
If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your CV tovacancies@stratostaff.co.ke and apply online by 9th January, 2017.
 
Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.
 

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno