Project Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Project Admin Assistant – Mechanical Installations

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 100K – 130K

Duration: 6 months contract with possible extension
Our client is a Retail Marketing Agency specialising in Instore Displays and customer shopping experience solutions.
They seek to hire a Project Administrator who will be accountable for all project facilitation and general office administration.
Key responsibilities:
·         Maintaining all project files (electronically and manually)
·         Capturing meeting notes and actively distributing them
·         Managing project stakeholders on their tasks
·         Financial administration
·         General office administration
·         Supporting the Technical project team in coordinating contractors and managing deliverables
·         Administration and management of our in-house proprietary project management software system
Skills / qualifications:
·         Degree in Business Administration
·         At least 2-3 years commercial experience in a project administration role
·         A relevant tertiary qualification
·         Team player with exemplary organisation skills
·         Good at communicating, both internally and with supply chain and client alike
·         Excellent written and spoken English
·         Brilliant organisational and administrative skills
·         Self motivated and positive attitude
How to Apply
Please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Project Admin Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before Tuesday 31st January 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the short listing process

   

