Project Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Project Admin Assistant – Mechanical Installations





Location: Nairobi





Salary: 100K – 130K





Duration: 6 months contract with possible extension

Our client is a Retail Marketing Agency specialising in Instore Displays and customer shopping experience solutions.

They seek to hire a Project Administrator who will be accountable for all project facilitation and general office administration.

Key responsibilities:

· Maintaining all project files (electronically and manually)

· Capturing meeting notes and actively distributing them

· Managing project stakeholders on their tasks

· Financial administration

· General office administration

· Supporting the Technical project team in coordinating contractors and managing deliverables

· Administration and management of our in-house proprietary project management software system

Skills / qualifications:

· Degree in Business Administration

· At least 2-3 years commercial experience in a project administration role

· A relevant tertiary qualification

· Team player with exemplary organisation skills

· Good at communicating, both internally and with supply chain and client alike

· Excellent written and spoken English

· Brilliant organisational and administrative skills

· Self motivated and positive attitude

How to Apply

before Tuesday 31st January 2017. Please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Project Admin Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 31st January 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the short listing process