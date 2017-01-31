Project Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Project Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 14:34
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 100K – 130K
Duration: 6 months contract with possible extension
Our client is a Retail Marketing Agency specialising in Instore Displays and customer shopping experience solutions.
They seek to hire a Project Administrator who will be accountable for all project facilitation and general office administration.
Key responsibilities:
· Maintaining all project files (electronically and manually)
· Capturing meeting notes and actively distributing them
· Managing project stakeholders on their tasks
· Financial administration
· General office administration
· Supporting the Technical project team in coordinating contractors and managing deliverables
· Administration and management of our in-house proprietary project management software system
Skills / qualifications:
· Degree in Business Administration
· At least 2-3 years commercial experience in a project administration role
· A relevant tertiary qualification
· Team player with exemplary organisation skills
· Good at communicating, both internally and with supply chain and client alike
· Excellent written and spoken English
· Brilliant organisational and administrative skills
· Self motivated and positive attitude
How to Apply
Please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Project Admin Assistant) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 31st January 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the short listing process