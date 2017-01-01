Procurement Officer Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Procurement Officer



At Masaba Services we pride in offering customers with services that they can rely on for stable network operations.





We ensure our teams follow best practices in project implementation and strive to meet this quality services in time.



Roles and Responsibilities



The responsibilities and duties of Procurement Officer are:





Devise, employ fruitful supplier sourcing strategies and maintain supplier database.

Discover the most profitable suppliers and initiate business partnerships.

Approve the ordering of necessary goods and or materials and services.

Examine and re-evaluate existing contracts with suppliers.

Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness.

Collaborate with key persons to ensure the clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company.

Anticipate unfavorable events through analysis of data and prepare control strategies.

Perform risk management regarding supply contracts and agreements.

Maintain all the records of customer and company property in the store.

Responsible for safe custody of stored product.

Issue store requisitions requests to the Technicians and Engineers against appropriately approved requisitions.

Receiving customer property, verify quantity and condition and receive and issue customer property as per the procedure (Receipt, store and issue PM-7-%).

Generating stock report and advising teams on what is available in the store.

Supervising and assigning all vehicles to drivers.

Initiate purchase requisitions as per procurement procedures.

Update inventory records in the finance.

Calibrate of tools in time.

Insurance of vehicles.

Ensuring that drivers taking car have valid insurance.

Provide sales team feasible prices that can be used at least 3 months after bid.

Carry out ANY OTHER duties and assigned by or a representative of the Managing Director.

Education

Degree/Diploma in Purchasing and supplies

Certificate in information Technology

Work Experience

A minimum of seven (2) years of progressively responsible experience in telecommunications.

Experience in working in a multifaceted organization is desirable.

Experience with public and private sector partnerships are highly desirable.

At least 28 years and above

How to Apply



To be considered your application must submitted via email to Email: info@masabaservices.com and to be received by 10th JANUARY 2017 and addressed to: Human Resource.




