Procurement Officer Job in Kenya

At Masaba Services we pride in offering customers with services that they can rely on for stable network operations.
We ensure our teams follow best practices in project implementation and strive to meet this quality services in time.
Roles and Responsibilities
The responsibilities and duties of Procurement Officer are:
- Devise, employ
fruitful supplier sourcing strategies and maintain supplier database.
- Discover the most
profitable suppliers and initiate business partnerships.
- Approve the ordering
of necessary goods and or materials and services.
- Examine and
re-evaluate existing contracts with suppliers.
- Track and report key
functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness.
- Collaborate with key
persons to ensure the clarity of the specifications and expectations of
the company.
- Anticipate
unfavorable events through analysis of data and prepare control
strategies.
- Perform risk
management regarding supply contracts and agreements.
- Maintain all the
records of customer and company property in the store.
- Responsible for safe
custody of stored product.
- Issue store
requisitions requests to the Technicians and Engineers against
appropriately approved requisitions.
- Receiving customer
property, verify quantity and condition and receive and issue customer
property as per the procedure (Receipt, store and issue PM-7-%).
- Generating stock
report and advising teams on what is available in the store.
- Supervising and
assigning all vehicles to drivers.
- Initiate purchase requisitions
as per procurement procedures.
- Update inventory
records in the finance.
- Calibrate of tools
in time.
- Insurance of
vehicles.
- Ensuring that
drivers taking car have valid insurance.
- Provide sales team
feasible prices that can be used at least 3 months after bid.
- Carry out ANY OTHER
duties and assigned by or a representative of the Managing Director.
Education
- Degree/Diploma in
Purchasing and supplies
- Certificate in
information Technology
Work Experience
- A minimum of seven
(2) years of progressively responsible experience in telecommunications.
- Experience in
working in a multifaceted organization is desirable.
- Experience with
public and private sector partnerships are highly desirable.
- At least 28 years
and above
How to Apply
To be considered your application must submitted via email to Email:info@masabaservices.com and to be received by 10th JANUARY 2017 and addressed to: Human Resource.
The subject head should read ‘PROCUREMENT’