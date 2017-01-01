PREZZO goes berserk and exposes his ‘propeller’ on TV! This is MADNESS (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, January 23, 2017 - Controversial Kenyan rapper, Prezzo, may be losing it after removing his pants live on air on national TV.





The washed up rapper shocked viewers of the ratchet show ‘Nairobi Diaries’ that runs on K24 with his antics.





It all started after he tried to sweet talk his former girlfriend, Michelle Yola, and when she turned him down, he unzips his trousers with the cast of the show screaming in shock.





It took the intervention of comedian, Dr. Ofweneke, who was the host to stop Prezzo from embarrassing himself further.





Watch a video the incident below.



