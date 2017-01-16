President UHURU KENYATTA launches over 500 new police vehicles at Uhuru Park (PICs)

Monday, January 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled over 500 state of the art police vehicles in line with the Government’s police modernisation plan.





The vehicles unveiled at Uhuru Park include 25 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAPs), 50 saloon vehicles and 150 Lorries .





The Head of State reiterated the Government’s commitment to improving the working conditions of police and other security officers.





