Popular Nairobi socialite’s parents living in poverty as she enjoys life in the city (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:45

Thursday, 26 January 2017 - S3xy Nairobi socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has been showing off a flashy lifestyle on social media but her parents are languishing in poverty back in the village.

Amber Ray is the lady who was recently in the showbiz headlines after a wife of a local politician accused her of using “juju” to mess up her marriage.

This s3xy socialite is enjoying life in the city but she cannot even build her parents a decent house.

“Jengea  wazazi madam”.

Your “nunu” business seems to be doing well.

This is where her mother lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno