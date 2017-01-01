Pombe sio juice! See what it did to this idiot over the holidays (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News 16:35
Monday, 02 January 2017 - We keep telling you that alcohol is not juice or soup to be consumed to any levels you wish.
Any form of alcohol can be dangerous if consumed in toxic levels.
Second generation alcohol is even worse and after the President himself led the war against, some Kenyans don’t seem to understand its devastating effects.
See what it did to this idiot in the next page
Page 1 2