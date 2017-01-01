Politicians are playing with death, one day Kenyans will eat them alive - VIDEO

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Ahead of the August 8th General Elections, politicians are traversing the country mobilizing people to register as voters.





Both the Government and the opposition have made voter registration their top priority failing to address the health crisis as well as the drought situation.





For instance, doctors have been on strike for the last 50 or so days while Kenyans from worst drought hit areas are surviving by the grace of God.





In this short clip, Political analyst Professor Herman Manyora, hits out at politicians using the drought situation to line their pockets saying it’s akin to playing with death and one day Kenyans will eat them alive.





Professor Manyora is a resident commentator on NTV’s morning show, AM Live, and Communications lecturer at UON.





Watch the video below.



