PHOTOs! See the flashy lifestyle of alleged drug dealer SK MBUGA, Oh Lord.

Thursday, 05 January 2017 - Controversial Ugandan businessman, SK Mbuga, has been flossing a lavish lifestyle but what many Ugandans question is the source of his wealth.





The filthy rich businessman who has been rumoured to be a drug dealer owns a fleet of customized guzzlers and chase cars that follow him everywhere he goes.





The man lives like the famous Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug dealers in history.





SK Mbuga is also a well known philanthropist who funds community projects to cleanse his dirty money.





See photos showing his flashy lifestyle in the next page