PHOTOs of young criminal gang in M0mbasa arrested with knives and machetes.

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - A group of young men in a criminal gang that has been terrorisizing Mombasa residents were arrested with knives and machetes.





The thugs who are aged between 16 and 20 were taken to Likoni Police Station where they bribed their way out.





A concerned resident of Mombasa took to social media and ranted after the thugs were set free saying,





“ Where is Marwa!! Who is the county police commandant? Out of the 13 criminals arrested at the ferry with pangas and knives only 5 were today brought to court.How did they release the other 8?



They all denied the accusations with the exception of one Abdul who is a student at SERANI who pleaded guilty!



The investigatng officer in the case s one PC ADOW from likoni police station and he has been summoned to court to explain how the others were release the parents of the 5 accused claim that the other 8 bribed their way out”





