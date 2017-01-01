PHOTOs of UHURU KENYATTA’s new wrist watch that costs 2.1 million.

Thursday, 26 January 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has added a new pricey watch to his collection of four other high end watches.





Uhuru is now rocking a HM Perpetual Moon watch that costs between between $21,000 and $25,000 (Sh2.1 million and Sh2.5 million).





Uhuru’s expensive watch was visible when he was briefing the media on the voter registration drive at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri last Friday.





The Head of State has also been seen wearing a Parmigiani Pershing series worth a cool Sh2.5 million, Rolex Submariner costing Sh850,000, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak costing Sh2.6 million and a Patek Phillipe Nautilus estimated at Sh2.6 million.





Here are photos of Uhuru’s Sh 2.1 million watch that oozes class and power.