PHOTOs of men who carry babies on their backs without feeling ashamed, even a professor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 10:36

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - In African traditions, men are not allowed to carry babies on their backs.

That is a job which is left to women but there are gentlemen out there who are not ashamed to carry babies on their backs.

A University professor from Ivory Coast left tongues wagging after he was pictured lecturing while carrying a baby on his back.

Another Luo man also baby-sits his kid and carries him to work.

See photos of some of the men who carry babies on their back without feeling ashamed in the next page.

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno