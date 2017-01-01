PHOTOs of the Kameme LADY who uses UHURU’s name to terrorize neighbours and silence police.

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Popular Kameme FM presenter and tribal bigot, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, recently sent goons to attack a woman after they had a disagreement.





According to snoops, Gathoni has been causing mayhem and unleashing terror on her neighbours at Membley Estate where she resides.





She then uses Uhuru’s name to silence police.





Reporting her to the police is just wasting time because she is untouchable.





Here are photos of Gathoni who feels like a small god because she is connected to the Head of State.





She is the one being used to spread Jubilee propaganda on Kameme FM. See her in the next page



