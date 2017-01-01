PHOTOs of JARO SOJA’s new house which he wants UHURU to open it officially.

Sunday, 15 January 2017 - Gor Mahia’s most ardent fan, Jaro Soja, has invited President Uhuru Kenyatta for a house-warming party where he will be opening his new house in South Gem, Siaya Country.





Jaro Soja claims that since he met President Uhuru, his life has improved tremendously.

According to Jaro, the Head of State is god-sent.





“Since meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi in November 2014 – after Gor were crowned Kenya Premier League Champions – good fortune has been my portion. He opened a myriad opportunities for me. I believe it is God who sent me to meet and interact with the Head of State.





Seemingly, he is a symbol of good luck, especially to me. I now take the opportunity to invite him to my Gem home for house-warming, and I will cook him kuku ya kienyeji. I’ll appreciate if he takes notice of my request and give me a date,” He said.





