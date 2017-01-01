PHOTOs of billionaire drug kingpin who finances JOHO to destabilize UHURU’s Government.

Monday, 16 January 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has in the recent past been taking Uhuru’s Government head on and lecturing the President like a small baby.





During a recent official Government ceremony where Uhuru was opening a foot bridge in Mombasa, Joho lectured the President and told him to stop launching projects that were started during the Grand Coalition Government.





According to Joho, Uhuru was just hunting votes while opening useless projects.





We understand that Joho is being financed by his brother, Abu, who is a billionaire drug king-pin.





He literally runs Mombasa through his brother Joho.





Abu is the one who...



