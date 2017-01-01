PHOTOs of beautiful SHARON’s burial! She was brutally murdered by her husband.

Monday, 16 January 2017 - Here’s what Sharon’s mother wrote after her daughter was brutally murdered by her husband, Serem.





Friends?...Family?...We must join hands fight this monster called Domestic violence in our Society,and World over.



Please make it part of you,and act when need be...I believe my daughter Sharon Muuru had neighbours who heard her being beaten...



Her house girl recently told me how Sharon was beaten until the whole room is bloody.



one of the Guards,told me they used to hear Sharon screaming almost daily,and run to hold SEREM.



I BELIEVE SINCE THE APARTMENT WAS SHARON'S, SHE EXPECTED THE MURDERER TO LEAVE.



Am repeating this part with a reason...

My message is...even if the house is yours RUN for your.

You can buy materials but not life.



Please stay safe and let's protect each other,from Predators.

FINALLY THE REASON WHY AM SHARING,NOT TO SEEK FOR SYMPATHY AS SOME HAVE COMMENTED BEFORE.



WE are educating people...we started a group to deal with Domestic violence,Abuse and many other problems,that are leading some to kill each other. Kindly join our team to fight this because not even a whole Province,can win on this. Join us... (ANTI DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN MEMORY OF SHARON MUURU )





