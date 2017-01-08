PHOTOs from L3SBI@N athlete CASTER SEMENYE’s dreamy white wedding

Sunday, January 8, 2017 - Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and her long-time girlfriend, Violet Raseboya, celebrated their white wedding on Saturday.





The dreamy wedding was held at Chez Charlene wedding venue in Pretoria on Semenya’s 26th birthday surrounded by friends and family.





The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2015 and Caster revealed in November last year that she was planning her white wedding.





A Blissful Semenya took to…



