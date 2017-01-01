PETER KENNETH was among people who wanted UHURU jailed at ICC - SONKO reveals.

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has said former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, was among Kenyans who wanted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, jailed at the International Criminal Court (ICC).





In an interview on Kameme FM on Tuesday , Sonko said Kenneth was among opposition leaders who opposed Uhuru's election in 2013 because of the crimes against humanity case that the ICC was looking into.





The court dropped cases against Uhuru and his deputy, William Ruto, citing lack of sufficient evidence and...



