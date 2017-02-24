Personal Assistant & HR Manager Job in Nairobi

Our client, a leading bakery and pastry shop is looking to fill the position of a Personal Assistant and HR Manager to be based in Nairobi.





The ideal candidate should be a dynamic, passionate & hardworking leader who is able to manage all administrative functions.

He / she MUST have working experience in labour laws and payroll preparation.

Key Responsibilities:

· Provide support to the manager.

· Payroll preparation as well as administrative duties.

· Meeting and greeting visitors at all levels of seniority.

· Dealing with incoming correspondence.

· Producing documents, reports and presentations.

· Liaising with clients, suppliers and other staff.

· Devising and maintaining office systems, including data management etc.

· Accounts and budgets follow up.





Qualifications:

· Must have 4 years and above experience in a similar role.

· Must have a Degree in Business or related field.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Computer literate.

· Self driven and motivated.

· Must have a high level of integrity and honesty.

· Candidates with hospitality industry experience will have an added advantage.

· Must have strong knowledge of the labour laws in Kenya.

· Good written and spoken English.





Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 – 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 – 1,500 USD)





Deadline: 24th February 2017





Applications:

http://bit.ly/2jhuXNV To apply, please follow the link:

We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.

