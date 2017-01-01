People are raving mad over this horrific infant baptism ritual (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, January 23, 2017 - Religion is an integral part of mankind but some rituals can make your head spin.





Like this video of a mass infant baptism in Georgia where a priest dunks an infant in water upside down in the name of blessing it.





This video has elicited mixed reactions online with many calling it abuse of the young ones.





The mass baptism was an invention of Patriarch Ilya II, considered one of Georgia’s most influential men to stimulate the country’s low birth rate, promising to personally baptise every third child in each family.





Watch the video below.



