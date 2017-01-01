Part Time Receptionist Job in Kenya

Part Time Receptionist Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 13:34
About Reform Cycling and Strength Studio: Reform Cycling & Strength Studio (“Reform”) is a boutique class focused fitness studio and is East Africa’s first fitness studio integrating performance data technology into its classes.
Reform is situated at Level 5 of Western Heights on Karuna Road in Westlands.
Recruiting 1 Part Time Receptionist
Reform is recruiting 1 part time receptionist to manage the front desk of the studio.
Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to):
(a) Welcoming new clients to the studio and showing them around;
(b) Checking in clients into their class;
(c) Booking and accepting payment for new clients for Reform’s classes;
(d) Coordinating with management on a daily basis.
Applicants who have prior work experience in customer service / served as a receptionist and have an interest in fitness will be considered.
Interested Applicants
Applicants interested in this position should email their applications by Sunday 29 January 2017 to info@reform.co.ke
Applications must include:
(a) a covering letter explaining why you are interested in the position;
(b) an up to date CV;
(c) a reference letter.You can read more about Reform at http://reform.co.ke