Part Time Receptionist Job in Kenya

About Reform Cycling and Strength Studio: Reform Cycling & Strength Studio (“Reform”) is a boutique class focused fitness studio and is East Africa’s first fitness studio integrating performance data technology into its classes.

Reform is situated at Level 5 of Western Heights on Karuna Road in Westlands.

Recruiting 1 Part Time Receptionist

Reform is recruiting 1 part time receptionist to manage the front desk of the studio.

Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to):

(a) Welcoming new clients to the studio and showing them around;

(b) Checking in clients into their class;

(c) Booking and accepting payment for new clients for Reform’s classes;

(d) Coordinating with management on a daily basis.

Applicants who have prior work experience in customer service / served as a receptionist and have an interest in fitness will be considered.

Interested Applicants

info@reform.co.ke Applicants interested in this position should email their applications by Sunday 29 January 2017 to

Applications must include:

(a) a covering letter explaining why you are interested in the position;

(b) an up to date CV;

(c) a reference letter.

You can read more about Reform at

http://reform.co.ke