Panic in State House as RAILA’s NASA set to unveil its Presidential candidate next month

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA), which is causing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, sleepless nights since its inception, is set to unveil its Presidential candidate next month.





This was revealed by a team of 12 technocrats who were picked to draw the leadership and power structure of NASA ahead of the August polls.





According to the team, which is also charged with coming up with the mode of picking the NASA Presidential candidate, the NASA flag bearer and how power will be shared after winning the August polls should be known by next month.





“The deliberations are almost complete. By next month, they will have agreed on a candidate to unveil to Kenyans next month. We know our supporters are anxious but we want to give them the best candidate,” said one of the team members.





“The structure of NASA should be ready by next month. Parties are expected to file their pre-election agreements with the Registrar of Political Parties by May,” the source added.



