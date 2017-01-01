Panic in State House as RAILA set to name his NASA team on Monday - UHURU must go!News 15:29
Saturday January 14, 2017 - The Opposition is set to unveil a combined team of representatives from all parties to actualize the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) on Monday.
The team will be charged with drafting rules of engagement and structures for NASA ahead of the August polls.
Each of the parties will pick three people to be in the team that will come up with the best political matrix in terms of...
