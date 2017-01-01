Panic as UHURU disbands his team 7 months to election - Is he afraid of RAILA’s NASA

Saturday January 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has disbanded his Presidential campaign team barely three months after forming it and seven months to the August 8th General Election.





Uhuru disbanded the team at Kasarani during the launch of Jubilee’s voter registration drive following complaints that some of those in the Presidential team were being favoured by the State ahead of the April nominations.





After the disbandment, Uhuru recruited all Jubilee aspirants to be in his campaign team and sent them out to...



