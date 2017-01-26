OWOUR goes to Nairobi’s CBD and makes a prophecy that will shake UHURU/ RUTO (PHOTOs).

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Renowned city prophet David Owour of Repentance and Holiness Ministries stormed Nairobi’s CBD and made a prophesy that will shake Jubilee.





According to Owour, opposition leader Raila Odinga is the next President of the Republic of Kenya.





He said that Raila will beat Uhuru badly in August.





“Opposition victory is sure this time round. Raila is the next President.” He said amidst cheers from the crowd that had gathered around Tom Mboya Street.





Before 2013, Prophet Owour prophesied that Uhuru will win and that’s what exactly happened.





It’s not clear whether his prophesy will come true this time round.





Here are photos of Owour in Nairobi’s CBD where he prophesied that Raila is the next President.