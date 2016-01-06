Outlet Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

We are currently recruiting on behalf of one of our client for a position of an

We are currently recruiting on behalf of one of our client for a position of an Outlet Manager . Salary: Kshs 30,000 - 40,000

Job Location: Nairobi



Key Responsibilities;

Identification and mitigation of all types of risks relating to the outlet and the product and service offering. (10%).

Provision of information and guidance to adequately support customers within the service outlet. (20%)

Achievement of defined business targets through direct sales and cross sales within the product offering (20%)

Delivery of the brand experience within the service outlet to ensure consistency of service across all customer touchpoints. (20%)

Overall supervision of the service outlet and all the resources within it. (30%)

Duties and Responsibilities;

Overall management of day to day operations within the service outlet.

Supervision and guidance of outlet resources to ensure timely and effective delivery of service.

Provide leadership to the outlet resources to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Approve and make decisions on exceptions to defined processes and customer requests.

Ensure the brand experience is maintained across all the customer touchpoints.

Floor management to ensure a smooth flow of customers within the service outlet.

Plan and manage staff shifts, annual, unplanned and emergency leave to ensure minimal disruption of service.

Provide product information and support and to effectively respond to customer enquiries to maintain consistency in the brand experience.

Achievement of the defined business targets to ensure growth and profitability of the business.

Analyse customer data and consumer behaviour within the outlet and provide insights into customer communication and product and service improvements.

Cross-sell to ensure uptake of the full range of products offered.

Adherence to quality standards and SLAs within the service outlet to maintain the brand experience and customer promise.

Ensure adherence to established processes and procedures. Identify potential risks to the service and product offering and provide mitigation strategies.

Business Continuity plan implementation and disaster recovery co-ordination.

Understand and provide clear direction to the outlet based on market analysis of local area consumer trends and competitor offerings.

Maintain security of the premises, equipment and all card plastics awaiting personalization.

Accountable for supporting sales strategies to achieve annual sales and portfolio targets as cascaded from the business.