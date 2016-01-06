Outlet Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Outlet Manager Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:09
We are currently recruiting on behalf of one of our client for a position of an Outlet Manager.
Salary: Kshs 30,000 - 40,000
Job Location: Nairobi
Key Responsibilities;
- Overall supervision
of the service outlet and all the resources within it. (30%)
- Delivery of the
brand experience within the service outlet to ensure consistency of
service across all customer touchpoints. (20%)
- Achievement of
defined business targets through direct sales and cross sales within the
product offering (20%)
- Provision of
information and guidance to adequately support customers within the
service outlet. (20%)
- Identification and
mitigation of all types of risks relating to the outlet and the product
and service offering. (10%).
Duties and Responsibilities;
- Overall management
of day to day operations within the service outlet.
- Supervision and
guidance of outlet resources to ensure timely and effective delivery of
service.
- Provide leadership
to the outlet resources to enable them to carry out their duties
effectively.
- Approve and make
decisions on exceptions to defined processes and customer requests.
- Ensure the brand
experience is maintained across all the customer touchpoints.
- Floor management to
ensure a smooth flow of customers within the service outlet.
- Plan and manage
staff shifts, annual, unplanned and emergency leave to ensure minimal
disruption of service.
- Provide product
information and support and to effectively respond to customer enquiries
to maintain consistency in the brand experience.
- Achievement of the
defined business targets to ensure growth and profitability of the
business.
- Analyse customer
data and consumer behaviour within the outlet and provide insights into
customer communication and product and service improvements.
- Cross-sell to ensure
uptake of the full range of products offered.
- Adherence to quality
standards and SLAs within the service outlet to maintain the brand
experience and customer promise.
- Ensure adherence to
established processes and procedures. Identify potential risks to the
service and product offering and provide mitigation strategies.
- Business Continuity
plan implementation and disaster recovery co-ordination.
- Understand and
provide clear direction to the outlet based on market analysis of local
area consumer trends and competitor offerings.
- Maintain security of
the premises, equipment and all card plastics awaiting personalization.
- Accountable for
supporting sales strategies to achieve annual sales and portfolio targets
as cascaded from the business.
- Planning and
organizing of events and activities held in the service outlet.
Competence Requirements
- Supervisory skills
for optimal task management and optimization of outlet staff productivity.
- Leadership to
provide guidance to the outlet staff on day to day operations.
- Dynamic and
energetic with a passion for innovation and disruptive technology.
- Problem solving and
solution oriented to be able to handle complex situations
- Quality orientation
to ensure highest standards of Customer service are observed.
- Selling skills to
ensure effective selling and cross selling of the product offering.
- Clear oral and
written communication skills.
- Customer focus with
ability to think out of the box and consistently produce high quality of
service.
- Interpersonal skills
to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations (internal
and external), and other stakeholders who impact performance.
- Knowledge and
experience in modern customer service practices to provide guidance on
quality improvements and operational changes
- Knowledge and
effective application of all relevant banking policies, processes,
procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance
standards or benchmarks.
- Personal motivation
and drive to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust
that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented
culture.
- Decision- making
capabilities and ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Self-empowerment to
enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are
needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.
Qualification and Experience Requirements
- University Degree –
Upper second or GPA 3.0.
- Proficiency in
computer use including MS Office tools and banking systems
- At least 4 years
financial services experience two (2) of which must be in a branch
supervisory/management role; and at least two (1) within business
development.
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Outlet Manager) to info@alphalinksconsultancy.com by Friday 6th January, 2016.