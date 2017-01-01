ORENGO reveals why RAILA’s NASA made UHURU lose sleep and RUTO urinate on himself.

Monday January 16, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo has said that the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) has given Jubilee leaders sleepless nights and that some of the leaders have sought Raila Odinga's ear not to lock them out of the alliance.





Speaking at a funeral in Bondo on Saturday , Orengo said that a lot of Jubilee leaders have been calling Raila Odinga requesting to be admitted to NASA in the event they fail in the Jubilee primaries.





"I have personally been approached by a member of the Jubilee Party who confirmed to me that the alliance was...



